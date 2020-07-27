The anti-Trump and white prejudice mindset is hurting newspapers | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve wanted to cancel one subscription due to its hatred of Donald Trump. Not due to editorial content, but by how this mindset seeps into regular reporting. Sadly The Sun suffers from this as well. I’m no fan of President Trump, but enough is enough. Then there is the prejudice against white people. As an Anglo-European American, I deplore the adjective “white” in lowercase, while “Black” is capitalized. Can you imagine the howls if the font protocols were reversed?