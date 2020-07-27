The anti-Trump and white prejudice mindset is hurting newspapers | READER COMMENTARY

It’s not the pandemic that’s hurting newspapers financially, there are other reasons print journalism is at risk. The 800-pound gorilla in the room is the internet, but that’s obvious. We subscribe to three print newspapers and they all share the same journalistic problems. First, the relentless, over-reporting of the Coronavirus pandemic. Every news outlet, television and digital, tell us what we already know, then over and over again.
I’ve wanted to cancel one subscription due to its hatred of Donald Trump. Not due to editorial content, but by how this mindset seeps into regular reporting. Sadly The Sun suffers from this as well. I’m no fan of President Trump, but enough is enough. Then there is the prejudice against white people. As an Anglo-European American, I deplore the adjective “white” in lowercase, while “Black” is capitalized. Can you imagine the howls if the font protocols were reversed?
See Dan Rodricks’ column (“Dear Anonymous: About that racist letter you sent here,” July 23). Note how Black is in caps, and white lowercase. This is an insult to white Americans.
I’m old enough to remember the great Baltimore community newspapers and miss them. I also miss The Sun’s reporting details about City Council legislation. And please understand newspapers must provide positive news about white people, and capitalize our demographic adjective. I’m angry about being constantly bashed with ugly epithets and nasty allegations.
Roz Heid, Baltimore
