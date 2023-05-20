What being ‘pro-life’ should actually mean | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Being “pro-life” appears easy. As it is often practiced, you don’t have to do anything, you can tell others how to lead their lives according to your values, you have no responsibilities for the consequences, the (unborn) subject your actions can’t react one way or the other and you feel good about yourself (”Abortion after 12 weeks banned in North Carolina after GOP lawmakers override governor’s veto,” May 17).

But there are actual actions that can be done to improve the lives of the most vulnerable. They include aggressive conviction of rapists and those who commit incest and encouraging contraceptive measures to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Further, it would mean you support funding for health care for pregnancies due to rape and incest, providing basic health care and nutrition to mothers during pregnancy, providing basic health care and nutrition for first two years of life and providing day care to allow mothers to return to the workforce.

What else? How about government providing financial incentives to U.S. food producers to create tasty, healthy foods that kids want to eat. Government contracts alone should be enough to force competition for good tasty food.

Forcing personal values on others is worthless without a commitment of action and a responsibility to the unborn the self-described pro-life community is so vocal to protect.

— J.A. Martin, Middle River

