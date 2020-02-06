Originally constructed after the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904, the city’s water system has been long overdue for a makeover. However, repairing this dated and neglected water system would prove to be an astronomically costly undertaking for any private firm that seeks to do so. Overhauling a system this large would absolutely surpass the cash-in-hand available to most private companies and would likely require loans to cover project costs. As with all loans, the initial investment will need to be paid back with interest. These enormous upfront costs, along with the pressure to repay investors, could encourage a private water company to heighten water usage rates on Baltimore’s residents well beyond current rates.