As a retired 30-year Baltimore City Public Schools teacher, I know that public schools often have many things private schools do not. In private schools, there is a lower requirement for teacher qualifications, a lower annual salary for teachers, possibly no health insurance and possibly no pensions for teachers. The question is: Why would a teacher choose a private school to teach in over a public school (“Shame on Trump, DeVos for using Philly girl to manipulate message on school choice,” Feb. 11)?
Also, in a private school, the building is probably not up to the same standard as a public school as far as having maintenance personnel, nursing and health facilities, water fountains, adequate bathrooms, comfortable desks, acceptable library, computer facilities, large gym with equipment, outdoor play area, etc.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to use that money to improve public schools rather than to try to create another whole school system of less value?
Barbara Zalesky, Columbia
