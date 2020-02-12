As a retired 30-year Baltimore City Public Schools teacher, I know that public schools often have many things private schools do not. In private schools, there is a lower requirement for teacher qualifications, a lower annual salary for teachers, possibly no health insurance and possibly no pensions for teachers. The question is: Why would a teacher choose a private school to teach in over a public school (“Shame on Trump, DeVos for using Philly girl to manipulate message on school choice,” Feb. 11)?