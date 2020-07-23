A parent’s perspective on public schools and private schools | READER COMMENTARY

Responding to the recent commentary by Patrick Wolf and Neal McCluskey, my three children are now all adults but grew up in Baltimore County (”COVID-19 leaving most private schools in financial despair,” July 16). My first child attended all public schools. My second child attended a private Catholic high school for four years. My wife and I gladly paid tuition because we felt that choice was best for her education. Her brother suffered serious and limiting special needs, which resulted in Baltimore County Public Schools spending over $100,000 a year while he was of high school age. Only public schools could afford this expenditure. The big advantage private schools have is that they get to choose their students while public schools must accept everyone.