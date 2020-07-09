Tax dollars subsidizing elite private schools ‘borders on obscene’ | READER COMMENTARY

The delivery of millions of dollars to some local private schools borders on the obscene with regard to their sense of entitlement (”Maryland private schools receive millions in Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to aid small businesses,” July 9).
Many thousands of people are having to make do with little or nothing in the way of being paid for their work or for the important services that they offer to so many in the community. This kind of pandering to already well-to-do economic interests is dismaying, disappointing and maddening to those of us who believe that distribution of those funds should be more equitable. They should be delivered to those who need to eat and pay their rent.
Gilbert Bliss, Freeland
