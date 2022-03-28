The right to life should outrank privacy concerns | READER COMMENTARY

In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, supporters attend a rally held by Planned Parenthood at the Capitol in Sacramento, California commemorating the 45th anniversary of the landmark Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court ruling. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

In her letter, “Anti-abortion laws direct affront to privacy” (March 23), Usha Nellore asserts that a woman’s right to privacy regarding her health information means that the state has no right to pass anti-abortion laws. But some rights outrank others, Ms. Nellore.

The Declaration of Independence declares that “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” are “inalienable” rights, and that governments are instituted among men “to secure these rights.” Science confirms that an unborn child is a separate human being, not an appendage of his or her mother, to be removed by her as she might have her appendix removed. The state has not only a right but a duty to enact laws prohibiting the taking of innocent human life.

Advertisement

Diane Levero, Nottingham

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.