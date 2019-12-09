We know that race plays a significant role in the context of the justice system — in Maryland and across the country. Marylanders deserve a justice system administered fairly and without bias; unfortunately, current practice does not deliver on that goal. We don’t think it’s coincidence that Maryland’s prisons have been rife with corruption among its correctional officers and that Maryland is the worst state in the nation when it comes to incarcerating people who are African American — with over 70% of the incarcerated population fitting that description compared to an average of 32% nationally.