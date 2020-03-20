Hogan should follow Mosby’s lead and release older, parole-approved offenders from state prisons | READER COMMENTARY

The incarceration epidemic of vulnerable individuals facing addiction and engaging in survival sex work, often resulting from extensive trauma, is criminal in itself. This epidemic has overwhelmingly been waged on brown and black people who are caught in the endless cycle of political promises of making communities “safer” through their arrest and imprisonment. Decriminalization of low-level drug offenses and sex work would allows for addressing these issues from a more humane harm reduction and public health perspective, one that allows for addressing root causes such as sexual and physical trauma, poverty, hunger and mental health issues. In this unprecedented time that will stretch the very fabric of our society and attenuate our social safety net, State’s Attorney’s Mosby’s action not to prosecute is commendable and humane — and a first step.