A violent offender’s prison sentence should have lasted longer than eight years | READER COMMENTARY

I guess that being sentenced to 30 years in prison for a first degree sex offense means that one will serve nine years max these days (”Dan Rodricks: Man accused in LaPere murder had been denied parole, but was still released early. Here’s why.” Oct. 3). Small time drug dealers will serve similar sentences. Jason Billingsley is just another example of how our society’s public safety is being sold down the river to defray expenditures for the Division of Corrections. Billingsley, labeled a high risk offender, served roughly 30% of a 30-year sentence and was released for his “good time.”

I would admonish the Maryland Parole Commission and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to explain to the victims why this violent offender was allowed to run free and to, according to police, escalate his offenses to first degree murder. Maybe they can console Pava LaPere’s traumatized family with the fact that the state saved $1 million it would’ve cost to keep LaPere’s alleged killer beyond bars to the end of his prior sentence.

To prosecutors and judges across Maryland, I would say: Stop the insane plea deals for violent offenders. Try the offenders, convict them and, most importantly, set them apart from society to serve their sentences in full!

You want to know why Baltimore is unsafe? The streets of “Harm City” are literally teeming with individuals who are far beyond rehabilitation. I wonder how many convicted murderers are roaming the streets of this region at this very moment. Has their debt to society been paid in full? Oh, but the prisons are empty, and we are saving money hand over fist!

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

