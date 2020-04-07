COVID-19 outbreak underscores need for prison reform | READER COMMENTARY

As a student of Public Health and Biology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a lifelong resident of Howard County, I seek to join the chorus of voices advocating for prison reform in light of the COVID-19 outbreak (“Maryland surpasses 100 coronavirus-related deaths; state looks to lease ice rink as makeshift morgue,” April 7). Organizers gathered in front of the Howard County Detention Center last Sunday, spotlighting the health vulnerabilities of the inmate population given their concentrated, oft under-resourced environment. However, these calls for intervention are readily applicable to Baltimore City too, and in communities across the nation.