Can jobs skills be grown in prison? It’s happening in Howard County. | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ recent column explored ways that we can transform America’s penitentiary system from a system that merely punishes an offender into one that applies restorative justice and equips former inmates to lead better lives following their release (”If ‘defund prisons’ means transforming them, then by all means, let’s do it,” June 16). Among Mr. Rodricks’ recommendations was an emphasis on prison programs that teach marketable skills. Howard EcoWorks, a non-profit that seeks to empower diverse workforces to restore and sustain our region’s natural systems, created Seeds of Change in 2016 to address this need.
Seeds of Change is an environmental and workforce development program at the Howard County Department of Corrections. It includes an on-site native plant nursery operation where inmates can learn about nursery operations and plant propagation. These plants are then used in EcoWorks’ environmental restoration projects around the county. The hands-on component is complemented by a sustainable landscaping curriculum.
In 2018 and 2019, about 25 inmates graduated from the program with certificates. In late 2019, an internship component was added to support transition and reentry. When asked if he learned anything that can help him get a job in the future, the intern responded, “Team building and communication. Being a reliable worker and being prepared. Some basic knowledge of eco-friendly practices and a better knowledge of good vs. bad plants.” This program is low-cost, offers a high return on investment and develops job skills.
Seeds of Change is a unique and innovative program in our region that strives to reduce recidivism by helping inmates learn marketable skills. But what we are lacking is adequate resources and partnerships to support the full wrap around services that an individual reentering the community and workforce needs to succeed. Howard EcoWorks encourages businesses, governments and community partners in our region to be part of the solution.
Transformation of our prison systems from simply punitive to truly rehabilitative will require intentional and systemic change. Prison systems should be more than places for society’s forgotten “waste.” We need to make real investments and use our gifts and experience to sow seeds of change in the Baltimore-Washington region.
Lori Lilly, Columbia
The writer is executive director of Howard EcoWorks.
