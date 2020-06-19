Can jobs skills be grown in prison? It’s happening in Howard County. | READER COMMENTARY

In 2018 and 2019, about 25 inmates graduated from the program with certificates. In late 2019, an internship component was added to support transition and reentry. When asked if he learned anything that can help him get a job in the future, the intern responded, “Team building and communication. Being a reliable worker and being prepared. Some basic knowledge of eco-friendly practices and a better knowledge of good vs. bad plants.” This program is low-cost, offers a high return on investment and develops job skills.