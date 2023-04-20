Inmate health care requires further study | READER COMMENTARY

Inmates at a state prison near Cumberland work out in the yard. Chronic medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes may be severely undertreated in U.S. jails and prisons, according to a recent study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. File. (Jed Kirschbaum/Baltimore Sun) (JED KIRSCHBAUM / Baltimore Sun)

Research to improve health care is a critical pursuit that is particularly important to the more vulnerable populations in our society. One recent study, “Johns Hopkins study: Chronic conditions may be under-treated with medication in prisons, jails” (April 14), appears to miss this goal. Why? because this study omitted testing the model and assumptions it used against real and objective data. This left too much opportunity for significant bias.

The study’s authors creatively modeled pharmaceutical sales data and projected it to estimates of diagnoses within incarcerated populations as a modeling exercise and compared estimates to health data for community populations. Differences were found and were termed “disparities in care,” but because the model was not tested against real data, significant bias of the model (and method) is equally likely rather than a deficiency in care, as was tentatively concluded.

Advertisement

Conclusions from untested models are dangerous due to bias. Study bias obscures and makes more difficult, identifying opportunities for meaningful improvements in care. This is particularly true when the populations compared (and their contexts) are profoundly different.

Maryland has had significant leadership in providing access to lifesaving chronic medications for the incarcerated. Costs for this access have been borne by taxpayers and have been a bargain considering the medical hazards lessened and disease outcomes avoided. Hard data on pharmaceutical use in prisons can clearly and objectively show this perspective well and give needed counterpoint to medication use in the community as well as provide significant opportunities for evaluating improvements in medical care in both environments.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, correctional systems have not had a tradition for easily sharing data for a number of reasons. Perhaps it’s time that objective data are made available to enable the investigation of important public health and health care questions. As seen in this study, relying on untested models leaves far too much opportunity for many kinds of bias and this serves neither our state’s taxpayers nor inmates well.

— D.A. Druckman, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.