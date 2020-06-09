More must be done to protect prison inmates during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

A May 20 article in The Baltimore Sun (“Maryland to test all detainees, staff at prisons and juvenile facilities for coronavirus”) quoted the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Mark Vernarelli in saying that the agency was working to roll out universal testing in prisons. Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision for universal testing was announced over two weeks ago, but the department’s website displays that just 1,321 inmates have been tested as of June 1. Out of the 1,321 inmates tested, 14%, or 186 individuals, tested positive. Using state-level data compiled by the COVID Prison Project, this sets Maryland’s correctional facilities at an Inmate Case Rate of 9.95 per 1,000. These numbers should serve as a call for further action, rather than a reassurance that preventative effort has been made.