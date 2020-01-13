Many of my clients derive great pleasure from the physical book. When it’s time to downsize, getting rid of books is difficult. Just the other day, we removed 1,000 books from a home and at least 500 of those books were top selling fiction books in perfect condition, read only once. I would have been delighted to have those books donated to the Maryland prison system. As it turns out, we donated them to Blind Industries of Maryland and they will sell them online to raise money for their worthy cause.