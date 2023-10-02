Animals still play a vital role in research | READER COMMENTARY

In this undated photo provided by the California National Primate Research Center, rhesus monkeys are seen in their outdoor enclosure at the California National Primate Research Center in Davis, California. (CNPRC/University of California Davis via AP) (AP)

Stacy Lopresti-Goodman fails to point out several important things in her recent letter to the editor where she shares her personal opposition to health research involving nonhuman primates (”Time to end government experiments on primates,” Sept. 21).

First, she ignores strong scientific consensus, including a recent study by the National Academies, that nonhuman primate research remains critical for protecting public health. This is especially the case with pandemic threats. Nonhuman primates repeatedly played a key role in helping the world combat COVID-19.

Advertisement

Her statistic about the failure of animal studies is highly misleading. It’s a percentage frequently promoted by animal rights groups, and it fails to hold up under significant scrutiny. The “source” of this frequent claim is a single National Institutes of Health webpage that makes no specific mention of animal studies whatsoever.

Finally, Lopresti-Goodman references a government lab that currently does not house monkeys, but fails to disclose the reason. The lab is being refurbished so, of course, no monkeys are currently being studied.

Advertisement

The American public deserves a truthful discussion about the role of animals in research. Those opposed certainly have a right to share their opinions. But readers deserve better than this.

— Jim Newman, Washington, D.C.

The writer is communications director for Americans for Medical Progress.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.