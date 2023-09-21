Time to end government experiments on primates | READER COMMENTARY

A long-tailed macaque is kept in a cage for medical testing at National Primate Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and his bipartisan colleagues for helping curtail cruel government experimentation on primates. Sen. Van Hollen and other Maryland lawmakers have supported legislation directing federal agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce testing on primates and retire them to sanctuaries where, as my research shows, they can recover and thrive.

Last month, the FDA confirmed to the nonprofit White Coat Waste Project that the agency’s National Center for Toxicological Research does not currently have an NHP or nonhuman primate program as it was retired in December 2022. Previously, the center used more monkeys than any other FDA laboratory.

Advertisement

FDA records obtained by the White Coat Waste Project show how hundreds of monkeys were confined in small cages for years and forced to consume amphetamine, nicotine and other drugs at doses as high as 10 times the maximum dose for humans. Newborns were taken from their mothers for experimentation and killed before they were a week old.

Primates in laboratories endure immense physical and psychological trauma. My own published research shows that like humans, other primates who are physically and psychologically abused develop abnormal behaviors like self-injury and incessant rocking. The FDA’s own documents back this up. Primates at NCTR bit themselves and tore out their own hair. Some were killed because of their “history of self-injurious behavior that has not improved.”

Advertisement

Fortunately, the FDA has prioritized reducing animal testing, saying the organization “shares the nation’s interest in reducing the need for non-human primates in FDA intramural research.” This is important because the government reports that over 95% of drugs that pass tests on primates and other animals fail in humans.

We can do better. Ending government primate tests is great news for animals — and all of us.

— Stacy Lopresti-Goodman, Shady Side

The writer is a professor of psychology at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia where her research focuses on the harms of experimentation and captivity on primates.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.