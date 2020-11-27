Catholic Church won’t survive without priesthood reforms | READER COMMENTARY

It’s unfortunate that Father Brown has chosen to ignore the two giant elephants in the room: the celibacy requirement and the requirement that priesthood candidates be male. In the Archdiocese of Baltimore and in other dioceses throughout the world, the Catholic Church has lost many men to marriage and we don’t need to leave Baltimore to meet priests who are unsuitable. Ironically, there are married priests outside the Latin Rite. Does this make any sense? What is the scriptural foundation for the celibacy requirement? The honest answer is that there is no scriptural foundation and there is no sound logic to support this requirement.