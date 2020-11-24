With priest misconduct, the church is the problem | READER COMMENTARY

Studies show that there is no proven way to identify future child molesters prior to ordination. Once a man is ordained, the clerical, all-male, pseudo-celibate, secretive, hierarchical system is as likely to corrupt a priest as whatever negative factors influenced him before ordination. As a priest of the Diocese of Oakland, California, for 25 years, the greatest obstacle to transparency was the secrecy, the abuse history of those in leadership, and the refusal to allow open discussion of outdated dogmas, such as mandatory celibacy and ordination of women.