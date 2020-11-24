xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
With priest misconduct, the church is the problem | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 24, 2020 2:14 PM
In this Nov. 10, 2003 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., center, joins fellow clergy in prayer at the end of the opening session of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting in Washington. McCarrick – who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 – served as head of Catholic dioceses in Metuchen and Newark, New Jersey, and in Washington. A report released by the Vatican on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, found that three decades of bishops, cardinals and popes dismissed or downplayed reports of McCarrick’s misconduct with young men. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Rev. Phillip J. Brown’s recent commentary on what Catholic seminaries should be doing in response to the Vatican’s McCarrick Report misses the forest for the trees (”The McCarrick Report: a call to reform Catholic priest selection,” Nov. 18).

Studies show that there is no proven way to identify future child molesters prior to ordination. Once a man is ordained, the clerical, all-male, pseudo-celibate, secretive, hierarchical system is as likely to corrupt a priest as whatever negative factors influenced him before ordination. As a priest of the Diocese of Oakland, California, for 25 years, the greatest obstacle to transparency was the secrecy, the abuse history of those in leadership, and the refusal to allow open discussion of outdated dogmas, such as mandatory celibacy and ordination of women.

It is not solely a problem of bad apples. The larger problem is a very sick system.

Rev. Tim Stier, Walnut Creek, California
