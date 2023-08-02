Priest’s gun buyback efforts a real blessing | READER COMMENTARY

A man picks up 4 shotguns off the street as he arrives at the Shake and Bake Community Center for the 2018 Baltimore Police Gun Buyback Program. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images) (JIM WATSON/Getty)

Lest folks think that because of the child abuse scandal reported by The Baltimore Sun, Catholic priests are suspect, we should applaud The Sun’s recent publication of a commentary from the Rev. Michael Murphy, pastor of St. Joseph’s Monastery Parish in Southwest Baltimore. His efforts to reduce violent crime with guns through a gun buyback program he spearheaded show that his heart, his head, his church are in the right place: helping folks turn Baltimore less gun-saturated (”Baltimore pastor: Gun buybacks give communities ‘reason to hope’; event planned for Aug. 5,” July 28).

This priest’s says his efforts included raising “tens of thousands of dollars from parishes across the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Catholic Charities and the generosity of many individual donors. The money [he doesn’t] use toward the buyback will go to the Archdiocese’s Grief Ministry, which works with the police department’s homicide survivor advocates to provide groceries, household goods and comfort items to families in the immediate aftermath of a loved one’s murder.”

Advertisement

It’s priests like Father Murphy — and their number is legion — who give the Catholic Church and the overwhelming majority of its priests a good name.

Yes, there are “bad apple” priests, but they don’t spoil the lot.

Advertisement

— Don Killgallon, Cockeysville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.