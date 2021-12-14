Church pastor is wrong about vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

I could not believe the article on COVID-19 where the Rev. Edward Meeks, pastor at Christ the King Catholic Church in Towson, says he is against vaccine mandates; he is so wrong (”Towson Catholic priest tells parishioners vaccine mandates go against Jesus’ teachings,” Dec. 3).
I have been to his church in Towson, and he is one smart man. Many church goers believe their pastor, and this is one who is not right. Why he also feels compelled to talk about President Joe Biden as a “phony Catholic” is beyond me.
A year ago, I spent six weeks in two hospitals with COVID-19, and didn’t think I would make it, as I am 95 years old. On the seventh day in an intensive care unit, I was informed by a doctor around midnight that my oxygen level had turned up and that I might make it. I did. Of course, I lost every bit of energy and moved on.
Since then, I’ve had to learn to walk with a walker and other things. One will never realize how sick you get, as I lost 21 pounds in the hospital. I hope and pray that Father Meeks gets his shots and tells his people to get them as well.
Tom Lawson, Timonium
