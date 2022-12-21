Celibacy among priests causes more harm than good | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest the recent letter to the editor, “There is purpose to a priest’s celibacy” (Dec. 9) by Rev. Matthew Buening. He writes that celibacy for priests is chosen and not forced, it is a way of life akin to that of Jesus and it is an oasis in the midst of a sex-saturated society. Buening explains the celibacy of Catholicism as being supernatural; in other words, its rewards cannot be explained by science or logic alone.

Celibacy for priests is not unique to Catholicism. It is said that the great Buddha renounced his marriage and the ostentatious life of a prince to become a teacher and a mendicant. In many Buddhist sects, the monks do not marry. Hindu priests can marry, but some choose to be monks or sadhus who do not marry and embrace celibacy. Islam, on the other hand, condemns premarital and extramarital sex as well as celibacy while promoting marriage as a divine gift. Sufi Islam is an exception where celibacy, though not celebrated or mandated, is allowed and there have been women celibate Sufi saints. In Judaism, celibacy is not a virtue and it is not necessary for spiritual attainment or to be a rabbi.

In Catholicism, celibacy is mandated as a required virtue for priests. While there is a choice in whether one wants to be a priest or not and there is a period of study and practice for the priesthood when one can leave seminary life and one can also leave the priesthood at any time, a Catholic priest who wants to stay a priest, has to be committed to celibacy. As letter writer Edward McCarey McDonnell pointed out earlier this year (“Catholic Church must reform the priesthood,” Aug. 26), there are already exceptions to the celibacy rule.

The letter from Rev. Matthew Buening is more apropos for the sexually errant priests within the Catholic Church than for those letter writers to The Sun who pointed to the celibacy requirement and the church’s stubborn refusal to ordain female priests as causes for a shortage of priests and nuns. In addition, sexual crimes and their cover-up make the Catholic laity and non-Catholics cynical and dubious about mandated celibacy’s effects on the priesthood.

Why adhere to a requirement that has not served the church well and has resulted in the Catholic Church losing its legitimacy among its practitioners? If celibacy is freely chosen as a vocation, as Buening says it is, then there should not be so many priests who break the vow of chastity and celibacy while remaining in the church or there should not be a paucity of priests available to carry on the many duties imposed on priests.

It seems there is a labor shortage in the Catholic Church, as there is elsewhere, and the church may be the cause of its labor woes. Many priests have not approached their vows of celibacy and chastity as Buening has, with reverence, satisfaction and dedication, holding celibacy as an exalted state in service to God and men. It is human to err, and the church, as an employer of humans, should remove its age-old hypocrisies and anachronistic requirements that are its impediments and potentially the causes of the bad behaviors within its ranks. Those bad behaviors have affected numerous children and adults who have been molested and abused by priests and nuns over the existence of the church.

“Sacerdotalis cealibatus,” translated as “of priestly celibacy” an encyclical from 1967 defending celibacy for priests, perhaps should be revisited, because it is not working out in real life.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

