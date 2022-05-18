Allow the Pride flag to stay in Carroll County classrooms | READER COMMENTARY

At the May 11 Carroll County Board of Education meeting, several LGBTQ+ students attested to experiencing bullying in Carroll County schools and to feeling unwanted, disrespected and unwelcome (”Dozens protest as Carroll County school board debates ban on flags as ‘political symbols,’” May 12). In addition, more than one speaker presented evidence that LGBTQ+ youth are at increased risk for self-harm, mental health problems and suicide attempts as a consequence of being outcast rather than welcomed by their school and home communities. LGBTQ+ students explained clearly that the Pride flag makes them feel welcome and safe in school.

One student spoke passionately to board parents, warning them that deciding to ban the display of the Pride flag could one day hurt their own children for failing to support their gender identity during a point in their lives when their fraught experiences make it mortifying and painful to go through every school day. Her point is well taken: Parents do not necessarily know what their children’s gender identities are. Yes, anyone could be the parent of an LGBTQ+ student.

Moreover, while some parents who spoke at the meeting alleged that the school system grooms students to be LGBTQ+ by displaying the Pride flag, most parents groom their children from the moment of their birth to assume (or perform) one of the two most common gender identities. In fact, the school system supports this grooming by hosting any number of social events such as proms that include gender-specific displays that are considered joyful milestone events in the lives of students. How many people consider how fraught these occasion are for LGBTQ+ students?

Carroll County LGBTQ+ students are desperately trying to let the general public and the board know that our entire social structure, and most school functions, support the majority cis-gender population and that they, LGBTQ+ youth, ask for “this one thing” — the freedom to see their Pride flag, simply so that they can feel safe in school. The parents who spoke seem to feel so threatened by the Pride flag that they believe this one thing can impact their children’s welfare in a significant and negative way. The idea is preposterous, as is the false claim that gender identity is a choice.

Please listen to our LGBTQ+ youth. Board members, please vote to allow the Pride flag to be displayed in public schools.

— Mira Foote, Westminster

