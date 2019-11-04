A GAO report is a serious mechanism that must be requested by members of Congress, and the GAO has to prioritize many Congressional demands; accept some and reject others. The GAO quickly agreed to begin a forensic, expert-driven investigation lasting up to a year into this lethal crisis. They will review accident records from the past 10 years and report to the Congress and the public, and may later hold Congressional hearings with witnesses from the Pentagon, experts and grieving families like ours.