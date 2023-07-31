Save West Preston St. homes in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

The proposed demolition of several townhouses across the street from the Greek Orthodox Church on West Preston Street would be a travesty (”Mount Vernon neighbors want their historic Preston Street homes saved from demolition,” July 29). The handsome structures built in 1892 grace the block with their unity of design and elegance. To replace them with a prayer garden reveals a lack of urban responsibility.
Over the years, Baltimore has lost many historic buildings. We should treasure those that remain. I do not need a prayer garden to pray that they remain intact and the idea of demolishing some of them be put to rest permanently.
— Janet Heller, Baltimore
The writer is a board member emerita of the Peale Center for Art and Architecture.
