Save West Preston St. homes in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

A row of 1892 homes on West Preston Street are owned by the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. The cathedral has applied to tear the structures down in the center of the block for a prayer garden while community preservation activists say they should be left standing. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The proposed demolition of several townhouses across the street from the Greek Orthodox Church on West Preston Street would be a travesty (”Mount Vernon neighbors want their historic Preston Street homes saved from demolition,” July 29). The handsome structures built in 1892 grace the block with their unity of design and elegance. To replace them with a prayer garden reveals a lack of urban responsibility.

Over the years, Baltimore has lost many historic buildings. We should treasure those that remain. I do not need a prayer garden to pray that they remain intact and the idea of demolishing some of them be put to rest permanently.

— Janet Heller, Baltimore

The writer is a board member emerita of the Peale Center for Art and Architecture.

