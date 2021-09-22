Oh, Mike Preston, must you be such a grump? | READER COMMENTARY

Grumpy ol’ Mike Preston is at it again. In his recent column, “Ravens’ big win over Chiefs is a major step forward for Lamar Jackson and Co.” (Sept. 20), he writes that “[Lamar] Jackson will never be as good as [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, because he doesn’t have the arm strength.”
Couldn’t he also have written that “Patrick Mahomes will never be as good as Lamar Jackson because he doesn’t have explosive running skills?” His statement isn’t adding analysis, it’s just generating letters to the editor. Give us more insight, Mr. Preston.
Eric Hastings, Elkridge
