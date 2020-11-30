Cheers to the excellence of Mike Preston | READER COMMENTARY

After reading Mike Preston’s “As Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak grows, heads should roll and Harbaugh needs to step forward” (Nov. 27), a reader is reminded of the consistent excellence and courage of this insightful columnist.
Yes, it is difficult to protect players, he rightfully concedes, but when those overseeing decisions act recklessly, endangering others’ lives, there must be consequences and not a free pass for a “whatever will be, will be” blasé attitude.
Mr. Preston, the best at his craft, has been speaking to classes at Towson University for years about the cultural role and complex issues sports columnists face and students have correctly raved about him throughout that time.
Richard E. Vatz, Towson
The writer is professor of communication at Towson University.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.