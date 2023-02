A man wears a face mask with a picture of President Joe Biden as he waits outside the Presidential Palace where Biden met with B9 leaders in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

In regard to The Baltimore Sun editorial, “What does it take to be president? If you’ve got it, we want documentation” (Feb. 21), George Will said it best: If you actually want the job, you’re automatically disqualified.

— Steve Horn, Westminster

