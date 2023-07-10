Lyndon Johnson’s concerns of 1968 are still with us today | READER COMMENTARY

President Lyndon Johnson, speaking in front of the Department of Housing and Urban Development building, praised a new housing act as "a Magna Carta to liberate our cities" during an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 1,1968, in Washington. (AP Photo) (Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Thank you for the recent article on how U.S. presidents have celebrated Independence Day (”What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions,” July 3). Everyone should take note of what Lyndon Johnson was doing on July 4, 1968. As the article stated, he spoke about “the lack of independence for the poor, minorities, the ill, and those ‘who must breathe pollute air’ and ‘those who live in fear of crime.’”

President Johnson was highlighting what we need to be cognizant of in our country so that all of us can experience independence. His work as president focused on addressing and solving the issues he mentions. His major accomplishments include the Civil Rights Act, The Voting Rights Act, creation of Medicare and Medicaid, and social programs like Job Corps and Head Start to remedy poverty.

It is sad to see how these programs have been attacked over the past few years. Surely, his concerns in 1968 are ones we should still be addressing. When will all members of Congress show the courage of LBJ in crafting and supporting a political agenda which actually helps everyone enjoy independence?

— Donna M. Mack, Columbia

