President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday in Washington as he returns from a weekend trip to New York City.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday in Washington as he returns from a weekend trip to New York City. (Jon Elswick/AP)

I have been a lifelong conservative and have voted for a Republican president in every election since 1956, except for in 2016. As a “Never Trumper,” I have been called “human scum” by President Donald Trump (“Pitts: Donald Trump got what he deserved,” Oct. 31).

I do not believe either Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders can beat Mr. Trump. I have doubts about Joe Biden. The Democrats must nominate a younger moderate to get my vote and the vote of other estranged Republicans and Independents.

Bill Boland, Towson

