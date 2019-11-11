I have been a lifelong conservative and have voted for a Republican president in every election since 1956, except for in 2016. As a “Never Trumper,” I have been called “human scum” by President Donald Trump (“Pitts: Donald Trump got what he deserved,” Oct. 31).
I do not believe either Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders can beat Mr. Trump. I have doubts about Joe Biden. The Democrats must nominate a younger moderate to get my vote and the vote of other estranged Republicans and Independents.
Bill Boland, Towson
