I’ll take President Haley over President DeSantis | READER COMMENTARY

To borrow a phrase from the Enron scandal, Nikki Haley just may be smarter than “the smartest guys in the room.” She is apparently the first Republican challenger to Donald Trump’s presidential bid and is opposing him at his most vulnerable state, barring any future indictments, trials or convictions (“Nikki Haley planning to announce 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15,” Jan. 31). As such, she will suck all of the oxygen out of said room, giving her a big advantage over such challengers as the Florida fascist, Ron DeSantis, and several so-called “moderate” Republicans whose nerve and savvy do not seem to compare to Haley’s.

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been timidly “testing the water” for many months and now has missed the opportunity to make a “big splash,” to carry the swimming pool analogy further (“Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is giving ‘very serious consideration’ to presidential run,” Jan. 31). While I would not like to see a Haley presidency, she has occasionally exhibited good judgment and moral sense in the past and would be highly preferable to someone like Big Brother DeSantis, who is doing his best to turn Florida into an authoritarian police state (Election Police, banning of books and curricula, rewriting history, etc.).

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

