Don’t underestimate the president’s charitable contributions

Nancy and Steve Hester of Millersville said they were “willing to bet” they had donated more to the Maryland Food Bank than Donald Trump has ever donated to an organization (“Trump letters have no place in food boxes,” Oct. 9). They may want to check their facts: President Trump donates his presidential salary each quarter (I believe he keeps $1) to a cause, ranging from Wounded Warriors to COVID research. Before one starts slinging arrows, one should make sure they have the correct target.