Don’t underestimate the president’s charitable contributions

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 14, 2020 4:21 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday in Sanford, Florida. It was the first campaign rally since his coronavirus diagnosis as he continues to campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday in Sanford, Florida. It was the first campaign rally since his coronavirus diagnosis as he continues to campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Nancy and Steve Hester of Millersville said they were “willing to bet” they had donated more to the Maryland Food Bank than Donald Trump has ever donated to an organization (“Trump letters have no place in food boxes,” Oct. 9). They may want to check their facts: President Trump donates his presidential salary each quarter (I believe he keeps $1) to a cause, ranging from Wounded Warriors to COVID research. Before one starts slinging arrows, one should make sure they have the correct target.

Diane Pazourek, Sparks

