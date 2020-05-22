Put Maryland back on path toward affordable prescription drugs | READER COMMENTARY

The bills involved are House Bill 1095 and Senate Bill 669. Both passed with huge bipartisan margins in this year’s General Assembly session. They would establish a dedicated funding source needed to support the work of the board which was created by a state law in 2019. The new funding measure would allow PDAB to generate the revenue it will need to sustain and expand its work. And it would do that not only without costing the state money but also while paying back a $750,000 loan to the board by another state agency. The board would accomplish this by assessing annual fees not exceeding $2 million on pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers, insurers, wholesale distributors and related entities.