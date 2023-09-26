Maryland seniors want lower prescription drug prices | READER COMMENTARY

Bottles of medicine ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy warehouse in New Jersey. A health care advocacy group plans to push the Maryland General Assembly to expand the authority of the state's Prescription Drug Affordability Board to help reduce prices. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

AARP Maryland applauds the ongoing efforts of the Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition and the Prescription Drug Affordability Board (“Maryland advocacy group plans to pursue expansion of drug affordability next legislative session,” Sept. 19).

On behalf of our 850,000 members in Maryland and their families, we have been working for decades to ensure that older adults to have access to affordable prescription drugs. The creation of the board was a historic milestone in this fight.

It’s time to expand the board’s authority. A top priority for AARP Maryland in January will be passing legislation to authorize the board to use upper payment limits to make high-cost medications more affordable for everyone — not just those who work for state and local governments. Too many of our seniors are still having to decide between paying their rent or buying food and paying for lifesaving prescription medication. It’s unacceptable.

Lowering prescription drug prices is a top priority for Americans and Marylanders are no exception. Recent polling showed that more than 80% of people from both political parties agree. Maryland can and should continue to lead on this issue and expand the board’s authority in 2024.

— Hank Greenberg, Annapolis

The writer is state director of AARP Maryland.

