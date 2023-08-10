The big question raised by murder of pregnant women: When does life begin? | READER COMMENTARY

For the second time within a week, we read of a murder conviction for the killing of a woman who was eight months pregnant (”Baltimore man gets consecutive life sentences for killing pregnant girlfriend and her 3-year-old daughter,” Aug. 1). Another horrific tragedy in Baltimore. In both cases, the killer was convicted of murder of both the mother and the unborn child.

Current Maryland law allows for abortions to take place up to the point at which an unborn baby is “viable” — generally considered around the 24th week. Similarly, a person can be convicted of murder of an unborn child if the unborn child has reached a stage of viability, which apparently was the case in the two recent cases.

But we now know that some children born before 24 weeks do, in fact, survive. In other words, the definition of viability has changed as medical science has advanced. Does this not compel us to ponder the question of when does life begin? It would seem that if we are to be a responsible, moral society we must know the answer to this question before we can determine the whether abortion is taking the life of another human being deserving of all the rights of everyone else. Can we just punt on this question and simply say it’s a woman’s right to choose?

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we are now experiencing the chaotic process of states creating their own abortion laws. Some say no abortion at all. Some say no abortion after a heartbeat is detected at six weeks. Some say abortion on demand. Next year, Marylanders will be asked to vote on a constitutional amendment granting the right to an abortion “unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means” or whatever that means. Very muddy.

Just because it is difficult does not mean we can avoid the question. There are too many indicators that an unborn child is a human life that deserves the same legal protections as the rest of us. Our legal system in Maryland determined that unborn children did deserve the same rights in two recent criminal cases. It seems rather arbitrary that children are recognized as humans at seven months gestation but not at six months and two weeks. So, when does life begin? And can we be comfortable with abortion policy without answering that question?

— L.G. Connor, Ellicott City

