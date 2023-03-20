A tail of two pregnancies | READER COMMENTARY

Anti-abortion protesters flock to Lawyers Mall outside the State House ahead of bill hearings that would expand legal protections for Maryland patients and those who travel from other states. Feb. 27, 2023. (Hannah Gaskill/Baltimore Sun) (Hannah Gaskill/Baltimore Sun)

Regarding the recent letter by Richard Kidwell who wrote about the juxtaposition of two recent articles regarding pregnancies, a very important point needs to be made (”Abortion involves two lives,” March 16).

In the case of the Pennsylvania teacher whose life — and the life of her baby — were saved by a school nurse, that pregnancy was 8 and a half months along. That is almost full-term. That is nowhere near when women who are considering an abortion have the procedure performed, which is well within the first or second trimester and would therefore be protected by the legislation pending in the Maryland General Assembly.

The two situations and not comparable.

— James L. Waurin, Baltimore

