I appreciated Scott Dance’s article on predatory energy retail suppliers (“Companies promise Maryland residents free electricity, but lock them into expensive contracts, advocate says,” Dec. 3). Marylanders should be protected from companies who seem to be promising clean cheap energy, but are really trying to swindle consumers. However, people deserve affordable renewable energy.
We’re in a climate crisis, and we need to switch to clean energy as quickly as possible. We also need to make sure energy costs are manageable for all our residents. One way to make this happen is by allowing Community Choice Energy in Maryland. The bill to do this will be introduced next month by Del. Lorig Charkoudian, a Montgomery County Democrat.
Community Choice Energy will allow local governments — elected by the people — to purchase energy on behalf of all households and businesses in their jurisdiction. The contracts they sign will be appropriately vetted to protect consumers and will reflect the values and needs of the community.
Nanci Wilkinson, Bethesda
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.