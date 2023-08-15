Give the Preakness an extra week | READER COMMENTARY

Horses compete during the148th running of the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Preakness officials say they are considering moving back the second Triple Crown race. (Nick Wass/AP)

Aidan Butler, the CEO of 1/ST Racing, has proposed increasing the interval between the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness from two weeks to four (”1/ST Racing considering moving back date of Preakness Stakes in potential shake-up of Triple Crown calendar,” Aug. 10). I agree that this change would be in the best interests of horses and horse safety and it likely would encourage more owners and trainers to enter their horses in both the Derby and the Preakness. However, unless the New York Racing Association (NYRA) also agreed to alter the current schedule for the Belmont Stakes, Butler’s approach would effectively end the Triple Crown competition.

I believe a better alternative is to have a 3-week interval between the Derby and the Preakness. This would still give Derby horses more time to prepare for the Preakness and thereby lead to improved Preakness fields. Then, even if the NYRA declines to change the Belmont schedule, the Triple Crown format would be maintained. The only difference would be having a 3-week interval between the Derby and Preakness, rather than between the Preakness and Belmont.

Of course, the NYRA could always elect to move the Belmont back a week in order to achieve parity with the Preakness.

— Michael Lee, Towson

