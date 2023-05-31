Advertisement
Readers Respond

Crime, politics and Preakness captured through photography | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh attends the 2023 Preakness at Pimlico Race Course. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

I would like to commend The Baltimore Sun for the recent online photo gallery taken during the Preakness Stakes festivities (”2023 Preakness: Our favorite photos of the week’s racing and festivities,” May 22).

I am glad The Sun captured photos of three former Baltimore City elected officials, two of whom have been convicted of criminal charges (Editor’s note: One had her conviction lifted, however, when given a probation before judgment sentence), and the third is currently under indictment awaiting justice, a process she seems expert in delaying.

But on that perfect day, the ladies were all stunning and for a instant that exists only in a photo, it was a perfect world.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

