At Preakness, Moore uses tax dollars to entertain the rich | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, stands with first lady Dawn Moore while waiting for the start of the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

The Republicans say that the Democrats are the party of “tax and spend” as if that’s an insult. Actually, taxing and spending is precisely what governments are supposed to do. What governments are not supposed to do is use tax money to give expensive, non-taxable gifts to rich people.

And yet, that’s exactly what Gov. Wes Moore did on Preakness Day (”Maryland taxpayers pick up $200,000 tab for Preakness tent for politicians, business executives,” May 23).

Advertisement

Every single person who went to that invitation-only tent at the Pimlico Race Course could have easily paid his or her share of the $200,000 cost, which was paid for out of taxes. Those taxes — income tax, sales tax, state fees — came from all the people in the state, most of whom didn’t go to the Preakness Stakes, and many of whom couldn’t afford to go.

Governor Moore even treated himself and his family to the tent with its catered food. This sort of fiscal irresponsibility is what I normally expect from Republicans.

Advertisement

If the Democrats want to be seen as the party of fiscal responsibility, they should spend tax money responsibly. They should not give it away to rich people.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.