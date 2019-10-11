While I applaud the three principal parties collaborating to offer a solution for retaining the Preakness in Baltimore (“An unlikely path to victory for Baltimore and the Preakness,” Oct. 5), I suggest it represents a very poor investment for the following reasons:
- Horse racing attendance is in serious decline throughout the United States with some 15,000 fewer tracks than just 15 years ago;
- Performance enhancing drugs and the number of accidental deaths among race horses has contributed to a growing perception of animal cruelty and may ultimately lead to the prohibition of horse racing;
- The growth of legalized sports gambling and its potential introduction to Maryland over the next few years provides a significantly less expensive alternative to race track wagering, which certainly will negatively impact the overall racing industry.
Additional school funding, a new indoor arena for downtown Baltimore and an upgraded convention center are just a few of the city projects that have been proposed as capital improvements the city needs to undertake. And at the very least, would it not be wiser to use the $375 million intended for the race tracks to reduce property taxes for spurring economic growth throughout the city?
Charles Offutt, Baltimore
