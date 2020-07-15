Private schools taking PPP loans should be ashamed of themselves | READER COMMENTARY

Most of the private schools in central Maryland with the largest endowments received and accepted Paycheck Protection Program funding, (”Maryland private schools receive millions in Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to aid small businesses,” July 9th). I am reasonably sure that most of the approximately 200 schools had already billed and collected tuition for the spring semester.
The intent of the PPP program was to provide funds for small businesses to pay their employees if they had to shut down and therefore keep their employees off the unemployment roles. The school employees likely were not in danger of unemployment or being furloughed.
I challenge any of these schools to provide proof that they are using the PPP funds for costs that were not normally covered by tuition. Any excess funds should returned, because it is the right thing to do!
Bill Blair, Ellicott City
