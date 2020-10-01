Beware third-party utility suppliers | READER COMMENTARY

The promotion is intense. They call, they send mail, they set up kiosks in malls, Costco and even outside the Department of Social Services and go door-to-door. Third party suppliers rely on predatory sales tactics targeting low income, older and vulnerable consumers and the come-ons often sound like this: “We have a $100 rebate check waiting for you, press one to get the details.” In short, they are attempting to fleece consumers.