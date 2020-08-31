Recalling one of Baltimore’s most extraordinary partnerships | READER COMMENTARY

The conventional protocol for writing obituaries very likely requires total focus on the deceased. That’s understandable. And so The Baltimore Sun’s recent account of George Kostritsky’s long and highly productive life simply stated his wife’s name, where they met, when she died (”George Kostritsky, founding member of Baltimore’s RTKL architectural firm, dies of coronavirus complications,” Aug. 25). That reticence regarding Margaret Long Kostritsky who died in 1991 certainly kept the obit word-count within bounds, yet seemed not quite right. So, I offer this footnote.
Ms. Kostritsky, a lawyer, became deeply involved in the overhaul of the court system in the 1970s, out of which came the District Court of Maryland. She played a leading role in that new system as the court’s chief clerk. And it was not just this wholly new animal she had to get up and running. By the 1980s, it was clear the District Court needed transformation from a paper hog into computerized systems for all its records. And that was when I came to know her and her husband. Statewide, she was known to all us staffers as Penny Kostritsky.
All that intense administrative activity — joys and headaches and multiple cups of coffee — undoubtedly had to reverberate at home. I mean “intense” underlined twice. George apparently thrived in those years of Penny’s professional career. There were times in Penny’s office we’d break from a serious matter affecting the court and she would make a gentle reference to her George. And we’d get a warm glimpse into their domesticity.
I’ve often wondered how two smart individuals working in disparate fields that extract so much energy and time maintain a long, satisfying life together. George and Penny enjoyed such a life. Almost 50 years.
God rest their souls.
Matthew-Daniel Stremba, Baltimore
