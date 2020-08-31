Recalling one of Baltimore’s most extraordinary partnerships | READER COMMENTARY

Ms. Kostritsky, a lawyer, became deeply involved in the overhaul of the court system in the 1970s, out of which came the District Court of Maryland. She played a leading role in that new system as the court’s chief clerk. And it was not just this wholly new animal she had to get up and running. By the 1980s, it was clear the District Court needed transformation from a paper hog into computerized systems for all its records. And that was when I came to know her and her husband. Statewide, she was known to all us staffers as Penny Kostritsky.