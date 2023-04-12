Lawmakers: Maryland has made a far-reaching, bipartisan commitment to offshore wind energy | READER COMMENTARY

Before adjourning, the General Assembly took a major step toward making Maryland a leader in the emerging offshore wind industry.

By passing the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act, we quadrupled the state’s goal to generate offshore wind energy. The new goal, 8.5 gigawatts, will produce enough electricity to power approximately 3 million Maryland homes. The measure lays out a framework to proactively strengthen our power grid infrastructure and sets up a novel offshore wind procurement process to benefit ratepayers.

Together, as Democrats from Howard and Montgomery Counties and a Republican from eastern Baltimore County, we strongly supported this bill and the economic benefits it will bring to Maryland (”Gov. Wes Moore backs big new offshore wind goal for Maryland at industry conference in Baltimore,” March 29).

With the 8.5 GW goal, Maryland reclaims national leadership in offshore wind and, even more importantly, becomes more energy independent and self-sufficient. Our state already imports electricity — and demand is growing. Earlier this year, the regional grid operator responsible for managing the flow of electricity across Maryland issued a warning that the “healthy [energy] reserve margins we enjoy now cannot be taken for granted into the future.” Offshore wind power can supply renewable baseload power with a capacity factor similar to coal-fired power plants — and none of the pollution.

We need to update our grid to deliver this energy — and here is where the POWER Act delivers the biggest ratepayer savings. The Act’s coordinated planning process for transmission lines maximizes economic benefits and minimizes environmental disturbance. Similar proactive transmission planning in New Jersey will save consumers an estimated $900 million over a traditional, individual project approach. Proactive planning could also reduce shore crossings by up to 70% and cut the miles of marine transmission cable installations by half.

The POWER Act will also spur significant additional investments. Under the state’s current offshore wind goal of 2 GW, it was estimated offshore wind would create 7,000 highly skilled, high-paying jobs, and project developers already committed to more than $1.5 billion of in-state investment, including $40 million for port infrastructure, $76 million for steel fabrication, and $140 million for subsea cable manufacturing.

Quadrupling the goal will keep Maryland factories humming and grow these initial investments at Sparrows Point, in Baltimore, on the Eastern Shore and across the rest of our state. These investments are especially important for communities like Sparrows Point which could leverage significant existing infrastructure — trucking facilities, rail, port access and highways — to become key parts of the offshore wind manufacturing stream.

Maryland isn’t waiting for future energy crunches to take action. We thank our House and Senate colleagues, the Moore-Miller administration and the legislation’s many advocates for working with us to secure a clean energy supply that will prepare Maryland’s economy for the future.

— Lorig Charkoudian, Katie Fry Hester and Johnny Ray Salling, Annapolis

Del. Charkoudian represents a portion of Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates, and Sen. Hester represents portions of Howard and Montgomery counties in the Maryland Senate; both are Democrats. Sen. Salling, a Republican, represents District 6 in Baltimore County.

