Child raised in poverty less likely to succeed in school | READER COMMENTARY

Mariah Roberts, center, of Pikesville, talks with Koneisha Robinson, from left, and Barbara Murray, both assistant principals at Lansdowne Middle School, during a teacher recruitment event this summer at Loch Raven High. Aug. 4, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Many studies indicate the connection between low student achievement and impoverished communities. It is time to end the fallacy of “failing schools” (”Socioeconomically disadvantaged Baltimore County students had achievement and discipline gaps last school year, report shows,” Oct. 12).

Socioeconomic factors do not just play a part, as Sabrina Leboeuf’s article suggests, they are primary, and it is time to label the phenomenon for what it is — another legacy of racial discrimination and hundreds of years of slavery and Jim Crow laws. Research by The Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison indicate that children growing up in poverty are at a disadvantage even before entering kindergarten.

Advertisement

We, as a society, must shift our mindset to recognize there are no failing schools only failing policies and address the real cause of underperforming students: the environment from which they go to school. Unfortunately, it is so much easier to blame educators for the problem then the politicians who fail to pass legislation that acknowledges and rectifies the effects of years of slavery and Jim Crow.

— Edward Kitlowski, Towson

Advertisement

The writer is a retired Baltimore County Public Schools teacher.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.