Poultry industry can’t hide from its pollution | READER COMMENTARY

As the Chesapeake Bay cleanup effort has continued to languish without any real progress, we keep hearing a familiar tune from Maryland’s farm lobby.
The claim is that the agricultural sector, the largest single source of pollution in the bay, has been making heroic progress in reducing pollution, but urban areas are not doing their fair share — and environmentalists stubbornly refuse to acknowledge the success or value of farmers.
We heard this argument again in The Baltimore Sun in the recent letter to the editor from Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, “Poultry industry: Eastern Shore farmers are good for the Chesapeake Bay” (Dec. 24).
The article criticized our organization, the Environmental Integrity Project, for a report we released on Oct. 28. That report, “Blind Eye to Big Chicken,” examined more than 5,000 pages of Maryland Department of the Environment records and concluded that 84% of the 184 poultry operations inspected between 2017 and 2020 had violated their state water pollution control permits. But only 2% of these operations — or four total — were penalized by the state.
The chicken lobby’s response has been to issue a string of false and misleading claims about our report. In its letter, the poultry industry says that its assertions that farmers have reduced both their phosphorus and nitrogen pollution into the bay over the last three decades are based on figures by the EPA Chesapeake Bay Program “that are the gold standard for measuring the Bay’s health.”
This is a misleading use of the program’s computer modeling estimates which are designed to guess what might happen years or decades in the future if pollution control “best management practices” employed by farms (such as planting trees beside streams) perform as well as EPA hopes they will in reducing runoff. These computer estimates of the future were never intended to show past progress and have been widely criticized as inaccurate by both farmers and environmentalists.
The only real “gold standard” for measuring past success in reducing pollution is actual water quality monitoring. Our organization examined state water motoring data at 18 locations in Eastern Shore rivers and found that phosphorus and algae levels have remained at about the same unhealthy level over the last 20 years.
If farms were really performing as heroically to reduce pollution as the poultry lobby claims they are, the phosphorus pollution levels and excessive algal blooms in the rivers of the Eastern Shore would have begun to decline by now after decades of bay cleanup efforts.
They have not.
Tom Pelton, Baltimore
The writer is director of communications for the Environmental Integrity Project.
