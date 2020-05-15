Thanks to the local poultry farmers, processors and others who keep chicken on America’s table during the pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you to the chicken processing companies that stepped up starting in March to incorporate each piece of additional guidance from federal, state or local governments to keep your employees safe when coming to work. From temperature monitoring to additional sanitization and cleaning in break areas, to barriers and face masks for those who can’t be six feet apart, to additional pay and sick benefits, you have done all you can to protect your most valuable assets — your employees — while still trying to meet increased demand for the food we supply. You are even taking additional steps in either partnering with the states or, at your own expense, to ensure testing for your employees.