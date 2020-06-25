Poultry farmers unfairly portrayed as villains out to poison Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

First, the clear error: Mr. Winegrad asserts that “about 30 percent of chickens are exported overseas.” That’s not even close to correct. In 2019, just 12% of all chicken produced in the U.S. was exported to other markets, with Mexico and Canada top export destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chicken processed in Maryland is even more likely to appear on Americans’ plates. Of the $890 million in chicken produced in Maryland last year, only chicken worth $44 million or less than 5%, was exported to other countries, according to U.S. Census Bureau trade data. Moreover, much of what America’s chicken producers export are products American tastes don’t favor like paws.