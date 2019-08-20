Stop calling marijuana by the ’70s perjorative ‘pot’

It can be difficult to keep up with the times, but a newspaper should be in sync with the progress in the world. In this small instance, I note that the Sunpapers still use the word “pot” in headlines regarding cannabis.
Pot is a throwback term, and is taking on a pejorative tint in the burgeoning cannabis industry. With the legitimization of industrial hemp and medical and recreational cannabis throughout the country, the Sunpapers should use the correct scientific name, if not to educate, at least to shake off the mastodon-like nature of the term.
At least you have stopped calling it weed.
Terrence C. McAndrews
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.